UK police arrest teenager after shooting of 15-year-old boy

LONDON (AP) — British police say a teenager in eastern England has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old boy on his way to school. Suffolk Constabulary said in a statement that officers were called just after 8:40 a.m. Monday morning to reports of a shooting in the small town of Kesgrave and that the victim sustained “serious injuries.” It said that the boy was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, around 60 miles away (95 kilometers) away. Police said they have arrested a teenage boy and that he has been taken into police custody for questioning.