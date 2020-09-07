South African protesters close stores over offensive ad

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Protests over an advertisement viewed as racially offensive forced the closure Monday of at least 60 outlets of a chain of drugstores. Leaders of the leftist opposition party Economic Freedom Fighters led the protests against the nationwide retailer Clicks, in which some of its supporters vandalized some stores. The advertisement that sparked the protests depicts two different types of hair. One shows a Black woman’s natural hair and one of a white woman’s hair. The Black woman’s hair is described in the ad as “dry, damaged hair,” while the white woman’s hair is described as “fine, flat hair.” It sparked outrage on social media, with people accusing the retailer of racism and insensitivity toward Black people’s identity.