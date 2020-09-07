Senegal’s capital gets year’s worth of rain in single night

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Thousands of people are homeless in Senegal’s capital after a weekend storm brought nearly a year’s worth of rainfall in a single day, turning roads into rivers. Video footage showed residents in the suburbs of Dakar wading through floodwaters up to their chests after the storm that began late Saturday in the West African nation, where at least six deaths were recorded nationwide. The government-run Le Soleil newspaper reported that some localities had seen as much rain Saturday as they normally do in a year. The suburb of Rufisque got more than 8 inches (21 cm) of rain in a single night.