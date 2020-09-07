Police probe 153 cases of horse mutilations around France

PARIS (AP) — French investigators have made numerous arrests since a macabre series of attacks on horses, many of them mutilated and killed, began at the end of spring, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Monday. He said that 153 investigations are in progress, about 30 of them concerning deaths or “extremely violent injuries.” There are no known breakthroughs. The minister spoke while visiting the owner of a horse who was a victim of the mysterious acts in the Oise region, north of Paris. He refused to comment on the only arrest reported in the French media, hours earlier in eastern France. A man was being questioned in the Haut-Rhin region of eastern France regarding a late August attack in Burgundy.