Plover bait shop gets help from community after robbery

Plover, Wis. (WAOW) -- Cliff's Bait and Tackle has been a staple in the Plover area fishing community for 60 years.

The store is a 24/7, self-service shop. Run on the honor system, you take what you need, and pay through a slot in the wall.

Owner Helen Gollon said normally, this system works great.

"Very nice people, very nice people. I'm well satisfied and I trust my people," she said.

But last Tuesday, Gollon said she left the shop for a while to run errands. When she came back, $1,000 worth of inventory had been stolen.

"Very disappointed," she said. "A lot of people use this, and he wrecked it."

Gollon said she was worried she may have to close her shop. But the community quickly stepped in.

"It was awesome to see how our community rallied up," said Captain Ryan Fox with the Plover Police Department. "They started GoFundMe pages, large donations were coming in."

After a post went out on Facebook with pictures of the suspect, last Thursday, a juvenile was caught thanks to a community member.

"It just shows you the power of social media. I think the post generated something like 52,000 views," said Fox.

Gollon said she's grateful to the community for all of their support. She said she'll use some of the $2,400 raised to restock her shop, and will donate the rest.

She plans to keep her shop open for a long time.

"We'll straighten it out again, we'll get it going again," she said. "I have great faith."