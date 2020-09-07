Pakistan says 5 militants killed in raid near Afghan border

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says security forces shot and killed a local militant commander along with four of his associates in a raid near the border with Afghanistan. It said the slain commander was involved in multiple attacks on security forces. The military said he was also involved in the killing of a federal housing official who was gunned down in May while visiting his village in North Waziristan to celebrate an Islamic holiday. North Waziristan served as the headquarters for local and foreign militants until 2017, when the army said it had cleared the region of insurgents following several operations. The region still sees sporadic attacks.