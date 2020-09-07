Packers place LB Martin, CB Ento on IR, sign CB Nickerson

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have placed linebacker Kamal Martin and cornerback Kabion Ento on injured reserve and have signed cornerback Parry Nickerson. Martin and Ento will be eligible to return after missing at least three games. The Packers didn’t specify the injuries for Martin and Ento. ESPN has reported that Martin has a torn meniscus in his left knee. Martin is a 2020 fifth-round draft pick from Minnesota and had been competing for a potential starting spot at inside linebacker.