Northwoods outdoor rental company sees busier than usual summer despite pandemic

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WAOW) -- The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on many summer plans, but Chequamegon Adventure Company in Minocqua actually saw an increase in business this summer.

"People wanted to get outside, as they should because it's so beautiful up here," said owner Andrew Teichmiller.

Getting outside meant more people were looking to rent or buy sporting equipment. So much so, that the rental store ran out of bikes, boats and paddle boards at one point over the summer.

"Once people figured out that there weren't any soccer programs and that they could work from home up here, a lot of folks that own summer vacation homes came and stayed," Teichmiller said.

With such a high demand for equipment, Teichmiller even started selling some of the rental fleet he has. He said he's grateful for all of the support from the community and tourists this summer.

"They've definitely supported our shop incredibly well, and I just feel truly blessed to be in the business that I'm in."

Now he's just hoping the weather stays mild for at least a few more weeks.