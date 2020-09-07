Newman Catholic football takes field for first time in 2020

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- It's a much later start than usual, but the 2020 football season is underway for teams all across Wisconsin.

Monday marked the first day high risk sports, including football, could practice, according to the WIAA.

"Feels great to be back here. We worked hard all summer, and it's great to be back here with the guys," said Newman senior Brennan Shaughnessy.

Labor Day week normally signifies week four of the season.

But even with week one still more than two weeks away, players and coaches alike were thrilled to get back to work.

"It's kinda surreal. Seems like we've been kinda back and forth and all around. Just happy for the kids to have the opportunity to be out here," said head coach Paul Michlig.

In the midst of a pandemic, a lot of changes are being made.

"We're gonna do everything we can. I know we have the locker six feet apart and socially distanced. We're going to try our best," said Newman senior Gavin Wulf.

At the end of the day, though, football is football, and practice at Newman won't look all the different this season.

"It's gonna be relatively the same. Obviously social distancing. We didn't do a lot of contact stuff anyways. Small school, we don't have the numbers and things like that. We'll be in small groups with our pods anyways, cause that's what we were," said Michlig.

This is a Cardinals team that took runner up in the state last season. Many expect them to achieve similar success this season.

But Michlig says a successful season is one that happens at all.

And in order for the season to finish, they're stressing personal accountability off the field more than ever this year.

"We expect everybody on the team to be responsible and safe in the community," Wulf said.

The Cardinals open their season at home Saturday, Sept. 26 at 1:00 p.m. against Greenwood.