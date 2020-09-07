 Skip to Content

Lake Sherwood Lodge identified as potential COVID-19 exposure site

11:31 am Coronavirus, News, Top Stories

ADAMS CO., Wis. (WAOW) -- The Adams County Health & Human Services Department — Division of Pubic Health has been notified of individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 and visited an establishment in the county while contagious.

Those at Lake Sherwood Lodge in Rome at the following dates and times may have been exposed to the virus:

  • Saturday, August 23 from 5-6 pm
  • Saturday, August 29 from 4-9 pm
  • Sunday, August 30 from 11 am - 9 pm
  • Tuesday, September 1 from 4-8 pm
  • Wednesday, September 2 from 4-10 pm
  • Thursday, September 3 from 4:30-5 pm.

The health department recommends that anyone present at Lake Sherwood Lodge at these dates and times should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for two weeks after potential exposure. Anyone with concerns can contact Adams County Public Health at 608-339-4559.

