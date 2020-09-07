Lake Sherwood Lodge identified as potential COVID-19 exposure site
ADAMS CO., Wis. (WAOW) -- The Adams County Health & Human Services Department — Division of Pubic Health has been notified of individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 and visited an establishment in the county while contagious.
Those at Lake Sherwood Lodge in Rome at the following dates and times may have been exposed to the virus:
- Saturday, August 23 from 5-6 pm
- Saturday, August 29 from 4-9 pm
- Sunday, August 30 from 11 am - 9 pm
- Tuesday, September 1 from 4-8 pm
- Wednesday, September 2 from 4-10 pm
- Thursday, September 3 from 4:30-5 pm.
The health department recommends that anyone present at Lake Sherwood Lodge at these dates and times should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for two weeks after potential exposure. Anyone with concerns can contact Adams County Public Health at 608-339-4559.