Labor Day Forecast is cool and cloudy. Chilly week ahead.

Temperatures are cooling down for labor day and the start of the shortened work week. It is also looking like it is going to be a rainy week ahead so it may be a while before we have another nice day.

Today: Variable to Mostly Cloudy skies and cooler

High: 63 Wind: NNW 5-10

Tonight: Ch. Showers in the evening and overnight

Low: 45 Wind: NE ~ 5

Tuesday: Breezy and chilly with showers likely.

High: 51 Wind: NNE 10-15

The cold front moved through North Central Wisconsin overnight Sunday causing temperatures to drop by quite a bit. Today and the next few days temperatures are forecast to decline and showers are likely.

For our Labor day, conditions will start pleasant but cool with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s. Cloud cover and wind speeds will increase throughout the day leading to showers in the afternoon. Our high temperature will top out around 63 degrees in the evening and light to moderate rain will start in the afternoon and continue into the night.

To start our shortened work week on Tuesday, it is going to feel a little chilly so expect to transition to your fall wardrobe. High temperatures will be in the low 50s and it will also be quite rainy. Wednesday will be much the same as Tuesday and temperatures overnight could drop into the low 40s to upper 30s creating a possibility for some frost. Rainfall totals of 1-2 inches are expected for most of the area in these few days.

The rest of the week will remain mostly cloudy or partly sunny, allowing temperatures to slightly rise. It will be much quieter and the highs for the end of the week move back into the low to mid 60s. Over the weekend, rain chances will return offering a possible shower over the weekend.

Enjoy your Labor Day! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock September 7, 2020

This day in weather History:

1888 - Much of the Middle and Northern Atlantic Coast Region experienced freezing temperatures. Killer frosts resulted in a million dollars damage to crops in Maine. (David Ludlum)

1909 - Topeka, KS, was drenched with 8.08 inches of rain in 24 hours to establish a record for that location. (6th- 7th) (The Weather Channel)