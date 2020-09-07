Italy investigates Apple, Google, Dropbox over cloud storage

Italy’s competition watchdog has launched an investigation into Apple, Google and Dropbox over their cloud storage services. The competition and market authority said Monday it has opened a total of six investigations into Apple iCloud, Google Drive and Dropbox’s online storage service. It is responding to complaints about unfair commercial practices and violations of the country’s consumer rights directive. The regulator said it is looking into whether the three companies either failed to, or did not adequately, indicate how users’ data would be collected and used for commercial purposes.