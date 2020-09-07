In pandemic, Nigerian teacher can ‘teach the whole world’

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — A teacher from a Lagos public school is helping students across the country, and internationally, learn math virtually during coronavirus restrictions that have prevented most children from returning to class in Nigeria. Basirat Olamide Ajayi, 36, says the lockdown has shown just how much technology can be used as a tool for teaching in Nigeria. Her free online classes via Twitter, Whatsapp and Instagram have become a life-line for many students under lockdown at home due to COVID restrictions at a time when students must prepare for exams.