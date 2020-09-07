In battlegrounds, absentee ballot rejections could triple

ATLANTA (AP) — An Associated Press analysis of absentee ballot rejections found the number of ballots that could go uncounted this year in some key battleground states could be up to three times higher than during the last presidential election four years ago. The rejections could be even more pronounced in some urban areas where Democratic votes are concentrated and rejections trended higher during this year’s primaries. Ballots typically go uncounted because they arrive at local election offices too late, voters forgot to sign them or signatures did not match the one on file. The number of ballots rejected could prove pivotal in close races.