Handcuffed man drowns after jumping into Florida bay

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a handcuffed man has died after bolting from police custody and jumping into Boca Ciega Bay, where he drowned. Thirty-three-year-old Donnie Brownlow Jr. was arrested by Treasure Island police officers responding to a domestic disturbance call Sunday evening. He was in custody on charges of domestic battery, obstruction, felony driving while license suspended and violation of probation. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says a police officer was escorting Brownlow to a van that would bring him to jail when he made a run for it. He was pulled from the water but could not be revived.