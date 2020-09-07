 Skip to Content

Food truck & arts festival makes way to Stevens Point

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- The inaugural Stevens Point food truck and arts festival brought crowds to District 1 brewing today.

The first year event featured a dozen food trucks, local artists and musicians all day long.

Organizer Sarah Ashley had the idea for the event, and felt it was a now or never opportunity to bring to the community.

"A lot of larger cities have events like this. They bring in a lot of food trucks and artists and bands and I just want to bring in something to the city."

The turnout proved its success.

Ashley says its only up from here -- next year they hope to move the location to town square and bring in attendee's from all over Central Wisconsin.

