Fallen Eau Claire WWII veteran remains identified, nearly 80 years later

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- It has been nearly 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor killed Frank E. Nicholes: the first Eau Claire resident to die in World War Two. But it wasn't until recently that his remains were identified.

Nicholes enlisted in the Navy in 1940, and was assigned to the U.S.S. Oklahoma in Pearl Harbor, where he died during the infamous attack. At the time of the tragedy, many of the crewmen could not be identified and were buried in Honolulu in the Courts of the Missing.



In 2015, The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) implemented new technology, using dental and anthropological analysis of the unidentified soldiers' DNA. They were able to connect with a relative of Frank using Ancestry.com. They compared that relative's DNA with that of Frank's remains to find they matched.

"It's sad right? That his direct family didn't get to celebrate bringing him home and at least mourn that way and then also celebrate his life at that point," said Jack Collier, the husband of Frank's first cousin twice removed, and family's official media contact. "It took almost 80 years just to determine where he was and bring him back to the continental states."



Frank was not the only Eau Claire resident on the U.S.S. Oklahoma. His brother, John, was aboard as well, but survived the attack. A telegraph was sent to their family in February that said, "After an exhaustive search it has been found impossible to locate your ward Frank Edward Nicholes Fireman First-Class U.S. Navy, and he has therefore been officially declared to have lost his life in the service of his county." But the family already knew; John had written his aunt a letter back in December saying Frank didn't make it.



The Nicholes family had six children, but for reasons lost to time, Frank and John lived with their grandparents. Frank was named after his grandfather, who is buried in Eau Claire. His family had a flag in their window with blue stars for each child serving in the military, and one gold one for the son they had lost.



Frank had enlisted in the Navy before the war began, in January of 1940. He was promoted to Fireman First Class in May of 1941. He was awarded the Purple Heart, World War II Victory Medal, and American Defense Service Medal.

Funeral plans have not been made yet, but his family said they hope to bury him at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery next year, as many of his still-living relatives live in Texas.



After the Pearl Harbor attack, only 35 of the 429 sailors were identified. Since then, the DPAA has identified more than 200 of those lost.

Nicholes enlisted in the Navy in 1940, and was assigned to the U.S.S. Oklahoma in Pearl Harbor, where he died during the infamous attack. At the time of the tragedy, many of the crewmen could not be identified and were buried in Honolulu in the Courts of the Missing.



In 2015, The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) implemented new technology, using dental and anthropological analysis of the unidentified soldiers' DNA. They were able to connect with a relative of Frank using Ancestry.com. They compared that relative's DNA with that of Frank's remains to find they matched.

"It's sad right? That his direct family didn't get to celebrate bringing him home and at least mourn that way and then also celebrate his life at that point," said Jack Collier, the husband of Frank's first cousin twice removed, and family's official media contact. "It took almost 80 years just to determine where he was and bring him back to the continental states."



Frank was not the only Eau Claire resident on the U.S.S. Oklahoma. His brother, John, was aboard as well, but survived the attack. A telegraph was sent to their family in February that said, "After an exhaustive search it has been found impossible to locate your ward Frank Edward Nicholes Fireman First-Class U.S. Navy, and he has therefore been officially declared to have lost his life in the service of his county." But the family already knew; John had written his aunt a letter back in December saying Frank didn't make it.



The Nicholes family had six children, but for reasons lost to time, Frank and John lived with their grandparents. Frank was named after his grandfather, who is buried in Eau Claire. His family had a flag in their window with blue stars for each child serving in the military, and one gold one for the son they had lost.



Frank had enlisted in the Navy before the war began, in January of 1940. He was promoted to Fireman First Class in May of 1941. He was awarded the Purple Heart, World War II Victory Medal, and American Defense Service Medal.

Funeral plans have not been made yet, but his family said they hope to bury him at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery next year, as many of his still-living relatives live in Texas.



After the Pearl Harbor attack, only 35 of the 429 sailors were identified. Since then, the DPAA has identified more than 200 of those lost.