Egypt investigates disappearance of Africa Cup trophy

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian soccer authorities are investigating the disappearance of several trophies, including the Africa Cup of Nations trophy the Pharaohs were awarded in 2010 after winning the tournament three times in a row. The revelation of the trophies’ disappearance last week by a former board member of Egypt’s soccer association sparked outrage in the soccer-mad nation. Another ex-official initially claimed the trophy was with a former soccer captain or former coach, but later suggested it was lost in an attack on the federation’s headquarters by hard-core fans in 2013.