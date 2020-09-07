COVID-19 cases trend upward in Wisconsin; no new deaths reported

MADISON (WKOW) -- The share of Wisconsin's new COVID-19 tests returning positive continued to climb to record highs Monday while the state reported no new deaths.

The Department of Health Services reported 5,466 new test results since yesterday, of which 567—or 10.4 percent—came back positive, according to new numbers released today.

The remaining tests returned negative results. However, a negative test only means the person tested did not have the disease at the time. They could still contract COVID-19.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

The seven-day average of the new positive case percentage is at 10.2, an all-time high.

The seven-day average of reported positive daily cases is 880, up from 678 a week ago.

DHS reported no new deaths, keeping the total at 1,168 people (1.4 percent of positive cases) killed by the disease. This is the second day in a row that the state has not listed new deaths.

The state reported 4,899 new negative test results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 72,478 or 88.7 percent, are considered recovered.

The state reported 19 new hospitalizations. Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 286 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 96 are in intensive care units.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.