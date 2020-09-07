Climate activists block Warsaw street against gov’t inaction

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A few hundred Polish climate activists have blocked traffic in downtown Warsaw to spur the government into better protection of the environment. It was the second action since Saturday by Poland’s chapter of the international Extinction Rebellion climate protection group that says world leaders are not doing enough to counter climate change. The group blocked a major street in downtown Warsaw and the police carried them to the side to clear the passage. Largely powered by coal, Poland has some of Europe’s worst quality air. Also, many of its rivers and lakes are below the required standards.