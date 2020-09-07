Childhood brain tumor survivor gives back

Bancroft, Wis. (WAOW) -- Adam Pelot was born in 2006. At just 11 months old he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Adam was hospitalized for over three months, receiving many surgeries. While there, the Pelot's stayed at the Ronald McDonald house, allowing them to stay close by in such trying times.



Now, eleven years later Adam handmakes potholders -- with all profits going right back to the Ronald McDonald's house in Madison that got his family through tough times.

The project quickly gained lots of support. Campers at Vista Royalle; where the Pilots camp every weekend in the summer, gave Adam hundreds of dollars for his efforts. This weekend -- they raised over $7,000. The Pelot's will use the money to buy toys, and donate them all just before Christmas.

Todd Pelot, Adam's father said. "We're just overwhelmed with a set of hotpads going for one hundred dollars, eight hundred dollars, a thousand dollars -- yeah just speechless. We just couldn't believe it."



Speaking to campers around today, it was clear that this isn't just a campsite, its a community.

Scott Kollock, second generation owner of Vista Royalle said, "Seeing him growing up a little bit and he's always been a very going very friendly kid. Always wanting to help out."



Every labor day the camp hosts a charity auction, this year Adam's potholders were the big ticket item.

"Iv'e never been to an auction where I cried three times. When you can bring somebody in and really show where the money's going -- what it can do for people and talk about their experience is -- everybody's really willing to give"



Although Adams fight is not over, it's clear that his giving spirit is stronger than all else.