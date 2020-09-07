Campaign to succeed PM Abe as party leader begins in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — The official campaigning to lead Japan’s ruling party has begun with the right-hand man of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe seen as a top candidate and his likely successor to lead the government. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yosihide Suga faces two younger contenders, former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida. The winner of the in-party vote on Sept. 14 will eventually become Japan’s next prime minister because of the ruling bloc’s majority in the parliament. Suga pledged to carry out the challenges left by Abe, including measures on the coronavirus, the economic fallout and pursuing Japan-U.S. security alliance.