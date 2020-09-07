4 Oklahoma family members die in Arkansas small plane crash

CHESTER, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say four members of a family from Oklahoma were killed when their single-engine plane crashed into a ravine in rural northwest Arkansas. Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown says the plane crashed Friday evening and was found the following morning. Brown says the Fort Smith airport tower lost contact with the Cirrus SR-22 while trying to help the pilot land at Drake Field near Fayetteville. Brown says the aircraft was completely destroyed. He identified those killed as Kevin Herron, his wife Holley Herron, their son Gavin Herron and Kevin’s father Paul Herron, all from Checotah, Oklahoma. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.