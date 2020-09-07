2 depressions in Atlantic to become tropical storms Monday

MIAMI (AP) — Two tropical depressions in the Atlantic Ocean are expected to become tropical storms on Monday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says a tropical storm warning has been issued for the Cabo Verde Islands off the coast of continental Africa due to Tropical Depression Eighteen. The system is located 250 miles east-southeast of the islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. Tropical Depression Seventeen formed late Sunday. It also has maximum sustained winds at 35 mph. It is located 1,380 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands. Meanwhile, the remnants of Julio west of Mexico’s Pacific coast were downgraded further to a trough of low pressure.