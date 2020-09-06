WikiLeaks’ Assange to fight US extradition bid in UK court

LONDON (AP) — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is set to fight for his freedom in a British court, challenging American authorities’ attempt to extradite him on spying charges over the site’s publication of secret U.S. military documents. Lawyers for Assange and the U.S. government are scheduled to face off in London Monday at an extradition hearing that was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. American prosecutors have indicted the 49-year-old Australian on 18 espionage and computer misuse charges adding up to a maximum sentence of 175 years. His lawyers say the prosecution is a politically motivated abuse of power. The hearing at London’s Old Bailey criminal court is expected to last about a month.