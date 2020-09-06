Wausau Fire Dept. holding online auction of goods

The Wausau fire department is catching up on their spring cleaning by having an online auction of equipment they no longer need.

Deputy Chief Bob Barteck said its something the station does every couple of years, and although the equipment is no longer of use of them, it certianly can find a home elsewhere.

Chain saws, desks, shelves and even weather instruments are available and considered old or out of date.

Barteck notes that the routinely donate goods to Wisconsin's Nicaragua partnership foundation, but get rid of other things this way too. Many of the items will go to members of the community or other departments in the state.

The auction is fully online, and can be found at:

https://www.govdeals.com/index.cfm?fa=Main.AdvSearchResultsNew&searchPg=Location&inv_num&category=00&kWord&kWordSelect=2&sortBy=ad&agency=19428&state&country&locID=78465&timing=bySimple&locationType=state&timeType&timingWithin=1&fbclid=IwAR3sIEUUCwJX92p6UTPetx6De1X780y6z2evNKD5_KeY_SY-8QjtgnSMp8c

Or find the link on the Wausau fire department's facebook page.