Unsettled, cool and rainy weather on the way

There was quite a variety of weather conditions in Wisconsin during this first Sunday of September. Early morning showers and thunderstorms tracked across the southern third of the state. Breezy south to southwest winds brought warmer and more humid air northward. Some morning sunshine was followed by returning cloud cover through the afternoon. Mid afternoon temperature readings ranged from the upper 60s far-north to the upper 70s to around 80 south.

A cold front will push across the state this evening into tonight, possibly triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms in north-central Wisconsin through early evening. The winds will remain breezy and turn to the west, bringing cooler and less humid air during the late evening and night.

The Labor Day forecast begins partly cloudy with breezy northwest winds, with cloud cover then increasing and the winds diminishing during the afternoon. Showers will develop into the area from late afternoon through the evening.

Breezy, cool, and rainy weather is forecast Monday night into Wednesday, with the rain ending later in the day Wednesday. Rainfall totals of 1-2 inches are expected for much of north-central Wisconsin.

Quieter, but cool conditions will linger the rest of the week. Frost will be possible Thursday and Friday mornings through northern into central parts of the state. A chance of showers will return later Friday through Saturday, with quiet weather returning Sunday.

Have a good night and a marvelous Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. September 6, 2020

