SWAT team called to Stevens Point home after reports of hostages held at gunpoint

Stevens Point (WAOW) -- One person is in custody after a disturbance at a Stevens Point home, according to police.

Authorities say they got a call at 2:19 a.m. that there was a person inside with a gun and two women were being held at gunpoint.

The SWAT team also responded. While police attempted to call residents of the home, they say the suspect walked outside on his own and was arrested around 2:52 a.m. The suspect was taken to the hospital for a possible overdose.

Officials say they found no gun at the residence and other people there at the time say they didn't see the suspect armed during the incident.

The suspect is facing disorderly conduct charges for allegedly causing a disturbance inside the home.