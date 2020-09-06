Sunflower Experience benefits St. Jude’s

Merrill, Wis. (WAOW) -- Its sunflower season in Central Wisconsin and along with this event being a great time for the whole family, it benefits a great cause too.

Helene's Hilltop Orchard hosted their 3rd annual Sunflower Experience this weekend -- complete with hayrides, a bounce house, live music and great food. Proceeds benefited St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

"You see that field of yellow -- and it reminds everybody of hope. the community needs this right now, especially this year",

said Olivia Telschow, owner of Helene's with her partner Mark.

Telschow started this event after st. Judes work did the unimaginable for her own family.

"In 2016 my dad was diagnosed with leukemia -- and ultimately it was a St. Jude protocol for children that saved his life."



Smiles could be seen on faces far and wide -- to many, sunflowers mean so much.

"Sunflowers are a sign of hope. And we spell hope with capital letters and we wanted to make sure that everyone knows that st jude truly provides hope for many many families"