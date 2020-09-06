Staying safe on the water this Labor Day

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- As Labor Day weekend continues, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding everyone to use caution when heading out on the water.

According to the DNR, 16 people died in drownings in Wisconsin this year. 14 of them were not wearing life jackets.

Jacob Holsclaw, a recreation warden with the DNR, said wearing a life jacket is the most important safety precaution you can take, even if you think you are a good swimmer.

"You never know. I mean, you could fall out of a boat and if you're knocked unconscious for some reason, that life jacket can at least keep you afloat so that someone can get to you and get you back to the boat," he said.

It's also important to never drink and drive a boat. Keep an eye on the weather before you head out on the water.