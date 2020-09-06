Sheriff: Five boats sank in Texas Trump parade, no injuries

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials say five boats sank in a Texas lake during a nautical parade in support of President Donald Trump but no one was injured or killed. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says boaters began calling for help “almost immediately” after the procession for Trump’s reelection got underway on a lake west of Austin on Saturday. Deputies ultimately responded to 15 distress calls. The office says three of the boats that sank were towed to shore, while two remain at the bottom of the lake. Weather on the lake was calm but that the tightly packed boats created large waves. Deputies have found no evidence of foul play.