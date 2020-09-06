Portage County Fair continues with its 94th year

ROSHOLT, WIS. (WAOW) -- While most summer events have been canceled due to the pandemic, this weekend, Wisconsin residents were able to find a sense of normalcy in the Portage County Fair.

"I got so tired of being cooped up in my own house, in my own yard. I want to be out with people," said Todd Ferkey, a fairgoer.

The fair continued with the usual rides, games, animal showings and other events.

"I'm going to get to enjoy some fair food," Ferkey said.

Chris Martin, the fair president, said he wanted to keep the fair going for the kids. He said he wanted to be sure 4-H kids would still be able to show their animals.

Many have been working all year in preparation for events like these.

"All of these kids have worked so hard to make it work. And the adults," said Josie Lashua, another fairgoer.

The fair might look a little different this year. Hand washing and sanitization stations are set up throughout the fairgrounds. Masks are encouraged but not required, and some food vendors were not able to make it this year.

This weekend's fairgoers were just happy to have a fair to go to.

"It feels awesome to be able to have a fair, to be with our friends, be with our family, be with our animals," said Kailei Mlodick.

If you've missed the last few days of the fair, you can still catch it for one more day Monday.