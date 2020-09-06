Police ask for the public’s help finding Wausau man

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Glenn A. Reed was wanted Sunday for a parole violation and questioning in regard to a recent stabbing, according to a post from the Wausau Police Department.

We're looking for your help to locate Glenn A. Reed (07/23/1971) of #Wausau. He is described as 5'11", 179 lbs, blonde... Posted by Wausau Police Department on Sunday, September 6, 2020

Reed is 5'11 with blonde hair and green eyes, according to the department. He was described as homeless.

Authorities request you contact them if you know where they can find him.

☎️ Wausau PD Non-Emergency Dispatch: 715-261-7795

📞 Marathon County Crime Stoppers: 1-877-409-8777

💻Submit an online tip at www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.