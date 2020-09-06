Montenegro’s ruling party supporters protest after vote loss

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Several thousand protesters waving Montenegro flags have gathered in the capital in support of the ruling pro-Western party, which could lose power if the pro-Serb and pro-Russian groups manage to form a ruling coalition. Montenegro’s long-ruling Democratic Party of Socialists won the most votes in the Aug. 30 election, but a coalition of three opposition parties together narrowly won the most seats in the 81-seat parliament, enough for them to try form the next government. Tensions have soared in the small Adriatic state since last week, when thousands of opposition party supporters staged boisterous victory celebrations throughout the country.