Guinea opposition will contest Oct. 18 presidential vote

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea’s main opposition party says it will take part in next month’s presidential election despite concerns that President Alpha Conde’s bid for a third term is undemocratic. The development sets the stage for a third face-off between Conde and opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo, who first ran against each other in the country’s historic 2010 election that came after more than a half century of dictatorship. The opposition had threatened to boycott the Oct. 18 vote. However, Diallo vowed Sunday he would defeat the president, saying he “no longer has any legitimacy in the eyes of Guineans.”