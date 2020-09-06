Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball

NEW YORK (AP) — Top-seeded Novak Djokovic has been defaulted from his fourth-round match at the U.S. Open after he accidentally hit a line judge with a tennis ball. It was a stunning end to Djokovic’s bid for an 18th Grand Slam title and his 26-0 start to this season. Djokovic had just lost a game to his opponent, Pablo Carreno Busta, to fall behind 6-5 in the first set. As he walked to the sideline for the changeover, Djokovic smacked a ball behind him. The ball hit a line judge, who dropped to her knees at the back of the court. Djokovic wasn’t looking in that direction when his racket made contact with the ball. There was concern written on his face as soon as he realized what happened.