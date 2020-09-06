Community gives early Christmas to Wausau girl

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Dozens of community members decorated the Wausau West track Saturday. Multitudes of lights and decorations hung on the surrounding fence.

The Christmas-themed scene was set for Claire Hornby, a 10 year old girl who has an inoperable brain tumor.

Claire's mother and family escorted her around the track after the sun had set. While Christmas songs played over loudspeakers, other community members sang carols as Claire passed by.

Santa himself made a surprise visit. He greeted Claire and gave her a gift before heading back to the North Pole.

They stopped to watch a Christmas music and lights display in the middle of the field before departing.