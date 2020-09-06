Bucks hang on in overtime, beat Heat 118-115, force game 5

Orlando, Fla. (WAOW) -- The Milwaukee Bucks, led by Khris Middleton, survived the Miami Heat in game four, winning 118-115 in overtime and forcing a game 5.

They did it despite losing Giannis Antetokounmpo early in the second quarter, when he rolled the same ankle he injured in game three.

Middleton stepped up, leading the Bucks with 36 points.

Giannis single-handedly kept the Bucks close early, scoring 19 points on 8-10 shooting in just 11 minutes.

After he went down, it was up to Milwaukee's other All-Star to lead the charge, and he answered, scoring 22 points in the third quarter.

With less than 10 seconds left in the game, Middleton passed instead of taking a contested shot, and Donte DiVincenzo was fouled. He missed the first, but made the second free throw to tie the game up and force an overtime period.

And it was Middleton who shined in the overtime period, scoring nine of the Bucks' 11 points.

Game five is scheduled for Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m.