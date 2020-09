(WAOW) -- Dale Larson of Marshfield was last seen August 28th and was found Sunday morning in the Town of Rome. His son writes, "by all indications, he passed peacefully."

According to the Rome Police Department, Wings of Hope found Larson in a heavily wooded area.

It appears he stopped to take a break down by a creek in a heavily wooded area," wrote Andrew Larson. "He was found with his bike sitting close by. "