Big tippers: Alaska man joins push to aid restaurant workers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Jack Little has seen a lot of friends in the restaurant industry endure tough times during the pandemic. He figures a $500 tip can give some waiters and waitresses a boost, so he is accepting money from friends for big tips through the nationwide Venmo Challenge. He says he has raised nearly $7,000 that he doles out to whoever waits on him when he goes out to eat. Angelina Backus, one of the recipients, says her tip came at just the right time as she was struggling to make ends meet. The National Restaurant Association says the industry has lost millions of jobs.