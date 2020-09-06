Berlusconi responding to virus drugs but in “delicate” phase

ROME (AP) — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi is responding “optimally” to COVID-19 treatment but is the most vulnerable type of patient and is in “the most delicate phase” of the virus, his personal doctor said Sunday. Dr. Alberto Zangrillo repeated Sunday that he nevertheless remained “cautiously optimistic” about Berlusconi’s recovery. The three-time premier turns 84 in a few weeks and has had a history of heart problems that required being fitted with a pacemaker several years ago. He checked into the San Raffaele hospital in Milan early Friday after testing positive for the virus earlier in the week. Zangrillo said at the time that he had the early stages of a lung infection.