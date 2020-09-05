Would Eau Claire residents get COVID-19 vaccine Nov. 1?

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The CDC sent a letter to states last week that said a COVID-19 vaccine will be ready to distribute on November 1, but some health officials are wary that the vaccine is being pushed out too fast.



Twenty-five Eau Claire residents were asked if they would get the vaccine if it was available to them this fall. Ten people said yes and 15 said no. Of those who said no, most claimed they would eventually take a COVID vaccine, just not so soon.

"November 1, it'll depend a lot on where they are with the phase three testing and if it's safe on November 1. I might do that but I'm probably not gonna be first in line," said Eau Claire resident Ken Van Es.

One person said they would get the vaccine as soon as they saw Dr. Anthony Fauci take it. One UW-Eau Claire student said they felt young and healthy and were willing to take the risk of getting the vaccine as early as November to help others who couldn't. Another said they would have to ask their mom, who is a nurse, first.

McKesson Corp, the pharmaceutical company the CDC is working with on the vaccine, will need individual states to approve permits for them to distribute vaccines to medical facilities.