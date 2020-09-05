Tropical Storm Julio forms in Pacific off southwest Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Julio has formed in the Pacific off Mexico’s southwestern coast, and forecasters say it is expected to remain offshore and gain little strength over the next few days. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) late Saturday. Its center was about 165 miles (265 kilometers) south of Manzanillo, Mexico, and moving to the west-northwest at 17 mph (28 kph). The center says Julio is predicted to stay at sea while moving parallel to Mexico’s coast and will likely dissipate by Tuesday.