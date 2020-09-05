Sudan declares state of emergency over deadly floods

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese authorities have declared their country a natural disaster area and imposed a three-month state of emergency across the country after rising floodwaters and heavy rainfall killed around 100 people and inundated over 100,000 houses since late July. Flash floods have ravaged swaths of Sudan including the capital since late July, with the U.N. humanitarian agency warning that the situation is expected to get worse over the coming weeks, as above-average rains are forecast until the end of September. The Irrigation Ministry says flooding caused by seasonal heavy rainfall, mostly in neighboring Ethiopia, led the Nile River led to rise about 17.5 meters late in August, its highest level in about a century.