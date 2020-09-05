Severe weather possible on Sunday.

We had a beautiful start to our 3 day weekend however some rain will be moving in. Along with the rain, temperatures are on the decline possibly moving into the mid 50s to start the workweek.

Tonight: Increasing clouds.

Low: 51 Wind: South ~ 5

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and humid, scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Heaviest rain in the morning especially the southern part of the area.

High: 71 Wind: S to SW 10-15

Sunday Night: Continual chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms.

Low: 46

The nice weather we have had the last couple of days is, unfortunately, coming to an end. It will be cloudy overnight and we will likely wake up to moderate to heavy rain on Sunday morning. A warm front moving into the area will create good conditions for stronger storms and severe weather meaning that high wind, heavy rain, and hail can be expected. Most sources have the strongest cells placed in southern Wisconsin but a line of showers and thunderstorms is forecast to move across the whole state through most of the day. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s and it will likely be breezy as well.

For our Labor Day forecast, conditions will not be as wet as Sunday but it is possible we could see a light to moderate shower. Make sure if you do want to make plans on labor day, you plan them for the morning because as of right now the rain seems to be moving in towards the afternoon hours. The cooler air will also make its way into the area on labor day bringing temperatures down by around 10 degrees on Monday. The high for the day is 62 and it will be cloudy or mostly cloudy most of the day.

To begin our shortened work week, the clouds stick around and temperatures continue to fall. Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid 50s although luckily overnight temperatures will stay in the 40s due to cloudy skies. Note: Rain will be possible most of the week and showers are likely on Tue/Wed along with small chances on Thursday and Friday.

While the clouds are likely sticking around all week, fortunately we move back into the 60s towards the end of the week. The high temperature for Thursday is currently forecast at 61 degrees and Friday at 62 degrees.

Enjoy the long weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock

On Sept. 5th in weather history:

1933 - A hurricane hit Brownsville, TX, killing forty persons and causing 12 million dollars damage. (David Ludlum)