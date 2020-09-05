Several UWEC students in quarantine, isolation after first week of classes

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Some students at UW-Eau Claire are already being quarantined away from the general population on campus after just three days of classes.

University officials say as of September 4, 18 students are in quarantine on campus, and one student is in isolation.

The university has previously stated that students in quarantine may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, while isolated students may have tested positive. However, the university says it does not have specific test results at this time.

Officials say five students are quarantined in Putnam Hall, the designated residence hall for quarantine on campus, while several students chose to quarantine in their assigned dorms or their permanent homes.

The university is working closely with the health department on contact tracing and a public dashboard will be launched next week providing information on the number of student tests administered, and positive cases on campus.