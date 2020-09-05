Portland protests not abating after 100 straight days

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered for Black Lives Matter rallies and marches Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, as often violent nightly demonstrations that have happened for 100 days showed no signs of ceasing. Protesters, most wearing black, gathered around sunset Saturday at a grassy park in the city. Wooden shields were placed on the grass for protesters to use as protection. Demonstrations in Portland started in late May after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.