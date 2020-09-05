North Chile shaken by powerful quake for 2nd time this week

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 has shaken northern Chile, the second powerful tremor to hit the country this week, though there are no reports of casualties or property damage. The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter of Saturdfay night’s quake was 45 kilometers (29 miles) northwest of Ovalle in the northwest of Chile, and about 400 kilometers (249 miles) north of the capital, Santiago. A magnitude 6.8 quake struck in the Pacific off the coast of northern Chile early Tuesday. No injuries or damage were reported. A magnitude 6.8 quake struck in the Pacific off the coast of northern Chile early Tuesday, but also caused no injuries or damage.