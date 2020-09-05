New app tracks car recalls

(WBAY) -- The agency that sets and enforces safety standards for vehicles is making it easier for you to figure out whether there's a recall on your car.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched an app called SaferCar.

You enter the make & model of your vehicle and the VIN, and the app checks for any recalls.

It does daily checks and lets you know if there's a recall that impacts your vehicle.

"A vehicle could be on the road for two, three, four years and some of these problems start to come up at that time frame so that's what's really important about the recalls and being able to track it, especially if the vehicle has changed ownerships," Capt. Dan Sandberg with the Brown County Sheriff's Office told WBAY-TV.

You can also enter information on trailers, tires and car seats.

The agency says the data is only stored on your device and the information is never sold.

The app is available for Apple and Android devices.