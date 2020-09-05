Indian, Chinese defense ministers meet amid border tensions

NEW DELHI (AP) — The defense ministers from India and China have met in the Russian capital as the two sides try to resolve rising tensions along their disputed border in the eastern Ladakh region, where a June clash killed 20 Indian soldiers. At the meeting Friday with China’s Gen. Wei Fenghe, India’s Rajnath Singh said the current situation should be handled responsibly and that neither side should take any further action that could either complicate the situation or escalate matters in the border areas. It was the first high-level direct contact between the two sides since the standoff erupted months ago. The ministers met on the sidelines of a gathering of the defense chiefs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.